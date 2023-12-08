3 malnourished ‘Christmas puppies’ found in box taped shut, dumped on road

By Madeline Bartos

WHITE OAK, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Three malnourished puppies were found in a box taped shut on the side of the road in Fayette County, a local animal shelter said.

The White Oak Animal Safe Haven is trying to give the puppies, believed to be the result of Christmastime backyard breeding, a shot at a better life. “These little ones were very likely backyard bred to make someone some extra holiday cash,” the rescue wrote on Facebook.

The non-profit, no-kill animal shelter said a couple brought the six-week-old puppies in on Thursday, saying they were found in a box taped shut and soaked in urine on the side of the road in Uniontown. Thankfully, the vet happened to be in and gave the puppies an exam and a care plan.

The puppies tested negative for canine parvovirus but are neglected and emaciated. The rescue said the female “is one of the worst puppies we’ve seen.” The organization is looking for foster homes because the puppies can’t remain in the shelter “for their own health.”

“They have a shot at (a) better life if they receive proper care now, so we are desperate for someone to step up to foster them. We need someone to provide them proper attention and care, while they continue to grow and we can see if any further ailments present themselves,” the shelter wrote.

The organization said they believe the puppies were bred to be sold as Christmas presents. The shelter noted sarcastically that when they failed to thrive “and were about to cost a lot more than they’re worth,” they were dumped.

“They did not deserve to be bred, starved, neglected and dumped in their short 6 weeks of experiencing life,” the rescue wrote.

Anyone who wants to foster is asked to send in an application and call 412-672-8901.

