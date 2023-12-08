2 nurses, medical resident slashed amid visitor dispute at Newark hospital

By WABC Staff

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) — Two nurses and a medical resident were slashed amid a domestic dispute involving two visitors in the pediatric ICU at a Newark hospital.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Friday at Newark Beth Israel Hospital.

Hospital officials said the domestic dispute between visitors escalated into violence.

Sources say the suspect became irate when she was told that there were too many visitors and that is when she pulled out a weapon and started slashing staff.

Officials said all three staff members were slashed. No patients or family members were injured during the incident.

The victims were taken to the hospital’s emergency department with minor injuries.

Firdousi A. Abdul-Hakim, 37, was taken into custody. She faces charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

The nurses at the hospital are not unionized, but on social media there were claims they recently met with the security team because they were concerned.

Friday’s vicious attack could spur more conversations to make sure the slashing of two nurses and a medical resident is not repeated.

The incident remains under investigation.

