San Francisco man gets 6 years in prison for illegally making, selling guns

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A San Francisco man who illegally made and sold guns was sentenced to six years in prison, the Department of Justice said.

Craig Bolland pleaded guilty on Sept. 13 to manufacturing and dealing guns without a license, being a felon in possession of a gun, possessing a gun with an obliterated serial number and having a machine gun.

The DOJ said Bolland made guns using a 3-D printer and parts that were shipped to him, between June 2021 and May 2023.

He sold at least five guns to people he “knew or had reason to know were criminals.” The purchases were made using cash, cryptocurrency and narcotics, the DOJ said.

Some of the guns were also modified to be fully automatic.

At the time of his arrest, Bolland had four handguns, a fully automatic AR-15-style rifle with no serial number, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Bolland also admitted to brokering other gun sales and taking a commission.

After his prison time, the DOJ said he will be serving three years of supervised release.

