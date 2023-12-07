Person taken to hospital after flames engulf home in Guthrie, causing roof to collapse

By Audrey Goodson

GUTHRIE, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Authorities say a person was taken to a hospital after flames engulfed a home early Wednesday morning in Guthrie.

Guthrie Fire Department officials told KOCO 5 that crews responded around 5:50 a.m. to a fire at a home in a rural area near Sooner and Beemer roads. When they arrived, the house was engulfed in flames and the roof had already collapsed.

Because of the collapsed roof, firefighters had to battle the flames from outside the home. They had to call for additional support from other departments for extra water because there wasn’t any nearby.

Fire Department officials said one person was inside and woke up to flames and smoke inside their home. The person got out of the home safely and called 911.

Authorities said the person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

While being transported, they told medical personnel that there were 19 cats inside the house. Guthrie Fire Department officials said none of the cats have been found.

Sky 5 flew over the scene, showing flames engulfing the home as well as the roof and walls collapsing.

