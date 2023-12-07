Milwaukee alderman’s wife leaves questionable comments on opponent’s Facebook

By Yukare Nakayama

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman is in the hot seat after his wife made some strong remarks about the Black community on his opponent’s Facebook page. Bauman is speaking out and so is his opponent, Ray Nitti.

Ray Nitti, a well-known community activist, said he was shocked when he saw several notifications on his phone from Bob Bauman’s wife, Tammi Bansmer.

In the Facebook posts, Bansmer suggests Nitti, “Clean up this neighborhood with your African American constituents” and saying, “I’m just being honest because white people in my neighborhood are afraid to be honest because they fear being shot.”

“I was actually sitting down at home with the wife and kids and started getting some notifications,” said Nitti.

Nitti said the comments came two days after he made a Facebook announcement about his run for alderman of the fourth district.

Bansmer’s comments, that were later deleted, were captured by screenshots.

“I was taken back; I was taken back. I was shocked that you know somebody of such high-ranking political stature his wife would kind of just jump out on a limb like that,” said Nitti.

He said those comments are something Alderman Bauman should answer to, and he did.

“It’s very disturbing to me, you know, we’ve been going through some personal issues. She’s been going through some personal issues. I had no idea anything was being posted on social media,” said Ald. Bauman.

Bauman said he was equally shocked at the comments and said he does not share the same sentiments.

“She was not thinking right clearly,” said Bauman.

Bauman said he and his wife are working through marital challenges and asks the public for privacy.

Nitti’s said he’s focused now more than ever on the race and wishes his opponent well.

“Whatever is going on, I pray for them, I pray for the best,” said Nitti.

Nitti would still need to qualify for the ballot in next year’s election.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.