Postal worker in Missouri accused of stealing mail

    ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A postal worker from Moberly, Missouri, is charged with stealing mail.

Dawn Dowling, 58, was indicted on one count of embezzlement of mail y a postal service employee. Federal prosecutors allege she took mail from July to August, including rebates from Menards that she was supposed to deliver.

Dowling pleaded not guilty to the charge Tuesday in federal court in St. Louis. If convicted, she could face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

