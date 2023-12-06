Police seek suspect who allegedly attacked man walking dog in Burlington

By MATT SCHOOLEY

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Police in Burlington are looking for a man accused of attacking a dog walker at Mill Pond Reservoir.

It happened Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

A family member says the 69-year-old victim was walking with his dog Gigi when a man on a bicycle approached with two more dogs.

The dogs got into an altercation and that’s when the man on the bike allegedly attacked the 69-year-old man and beat Gigi.

Police describe the suspect as a White man in his early 30s with an athletic build. He was riding a black mountain bike and one of the dogs was described as a beagle mix.

Burlington police want to find that man and are asking any witnesses to come forward.

