Planes clip wings while taxiing at O’Hare International Airport

By ELLIE COATAR

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Two planes clipped wings while taxiing at O’Hare International Airport Tuesday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration said two regional jets came into contact with each other while waiting for gate space at O’Hare at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

GoJet Flight 4423 and SkyWest Flight 5433, the latter operating as United Express, taxied safely to the terminals after their wingtips clipped.

No one was hurt, according to SkyWest.

SkyWest said maintenance crews were inspecting the plane late Tuesday. The SkyWest flight had arrived from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania; the GoJet flight from Richmond, Virginia.

There was no immediate word from GoJet.

