Massachusetts woman, 44, who died after shark attack in Bahamas identified by police

By Veronica Haynes

Click here for updates on this story

NASSAU, New Providence (WCVB) — A 44-year-old woman from Massachusetts who died Monday after being attacked by a shark in the Bahamas has been identified by the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Lauren Erickson Van Wart, 44, of Lowell, died late Monday morning after being attacked while paddleboarding near the Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort in New Providence, police said.

According to the woman’s mother-in-law, she was in the Bahamas on vacation with her husband of 13 years, Ernest.

“Shortly after 11:15 am, police were notified that a female visitor from Boston, Massachusetts, USA, was subsequently attacked by a shark,” the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement. “According to initial reports, the female — along with a male relative — were paddleboarding just at the rear of a resort in western New Providence, some 3/4 miles out from the shoreline, when she was bitten by the shark.”

Police said a lifeguard saw what was happening and went out in a rescue boat to treat the victim along with the man and bring them to safety.

Police said CPR was administered to the woman, who suffered serious injuries to the right side of her body, including serious injuries to her hip and upper limb. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a guest while on a paddleboarding activity nearly a mile from the shore. We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones. We remain in close contact with them and are providing all support possible during this difficult time,” Sandals Resorts said in a statement.

Lauren Erickson Van Wart was an employee of Curriculum Associates, a technology company that specializes in educational tools and programs, such as its flagship i-Ready product.

“Our team is heartbroken and grieving the loss of a dear and trusted colleague and friend. Lauren was a beloved member of our math editorial team, and she infused her deep dedication to students and educators into every material she touched,” reads a statement from Rob Waldron, chief executive officer of Curriculum Associates. “Her commitment to excellence and outstanding work was driven by a higher purpose, focused on improving learning outcomes for all. Our Curriculum Associates community is mourning this tragedy and extends our deepest love and support to Lauren’s wonderful husband and all of her family.”

Although rare, most shark attacks in the Caribbean occur in the Bahamas. Last month, a 47-year-old tourist from Germany was killed during a diving expedition. In June, a tourist from Iowa lost her leg while scuba diving when she was attacked.

“The entire country (of the Bahamas) has proclaimed its waters a shark sanctuary. They’ve made it illegal to kill sharks, and that’s great and good for the environment, but led to a large number of sharks in the water, and over the course of the last couple of decades, we’ve seen more people in the water,” said Dr. Greg Skomal, a shark expert with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries. “You’ve got people overlapping with sharks; those kinds of overlaps can lead to these kinds of events.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.