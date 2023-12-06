Man dies after medical emergency during Sacramento Kings game, officials say

By Jonathan Ayestas

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A man died Monday evening after a medical emergency during the Sacramento Kings’ game with the New Orleans Pelicans, officials said.

The Kings told KCRA 3 that a fan had the emergency during the first quarter of the game. Emergency medical services tried CPR on the person, but the man died.

“The organization offers its deepest condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones,” the Kings said.

No other details were released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.