FBI to exhume body of Baltimore woman, case featured on Netflix’s ‘The Keepers’

By Rachel Duncan

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — The FBI is scheduled to exhume the body of a Baltimore woman whose killing was featured in a Netflix documentary.

Someone killed Joyce Malecki 54 years ago when she was just 20 years old. Her body was found in a wooded area near Fort Meade, stabbed, strangled and left in a stream.

Malecki’s murder was featured on Netflix’s “The Keepers,” because she was found just days after Sister Cathy Cesnick disappeared.

Many believe their murders are connected and tied to the alleged abuse by Father Joseph Maskell.

The FBI hopes to find new evidence on her remains, and according to Malecki’s brother, they’re expected to exhume her boy next week.

Anyone with information about the case or what happened to Malecki is asked to call the FBI.

