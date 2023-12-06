Dog found after being taken in stolen van in San Francisco Nob Hill neighborhood

By JOSE FABIAN

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — San Francisco police said a dog was taken when a suspect drove away in a stolen van Tuesday morning.

The van was stolen in the area of Mason and Sacramento streets. Murray, the dog, was in the van when the suspect drove away, police said.

The dog and the van were found hours later, police said

