Cost of car theft: Veteran shares story after thieves strike twice

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — A Baltimore veteran had his world turned upside down after losing his car to thieves.

At midnight on Oct. 23, James Horsey pulled his 2019 Audi into a handicap parking space in the Uplands neighborhood.

“I parked my car and went in the house. I looked out the window a couple hours later — my car was gone,” he said. “I’m angry.”

Horsey filed a police report, but then, he was victimized again.

“After I got a rental, I parked it in my handicap spot. I came out the next day and the back window was broken. Someone had vandalized it and tried to steal it. They couldn’t get it started because the front dash was taken out,” he said.

Baltimore police said there have been 30 thefts and attempted auto thefts in Uplands so far this year. In Baltimore City, there have been 500 carjackings and 10,289 auto thefts.

“My concern is getting some kind of security up in this area to protect people like myself,” Horsey said.

Some of his neighbors have become victims as well. He said one week ago, a woman was carjacked in the same parking lot.

As for Horsey, he’s now stuck with a bill he can’t afford.

“The car was paid for by insurance but it left me with a bill of $819 and I have no automobile right now,” he said.

