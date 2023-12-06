Coast Guard rescues 5 from flooding conditions in Wahkiakum County

By Chandler Watkins

WAHKIAKUM COUNTY, Washington (KPTV) — On Tuesday, the Coast Guard said it rescued five people from flooding conditions near Rosburg, Washington.

They said watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River received a request at 10:20 a.m. by the Cathlament Fire Department after four people were reportedly trapped in their home with four feet of water surrounding it.

The aircrew got to the area just after 11 a.m. but had to be diverted after a woman got trapped on her vehicle in flood waters.

“It started at around midnight and came up pretty fast,” said Nicole Langer, who lives in the area. “Since I woke up this morning we’ve just been surrounded by water. Around 11:15 my folks came and got me and said ‘hey there is someone stranded out in the pasture on their car’. She had tried to go on the flooded road and her vehicle floated, got swept into our pasture quite a ways.”

Langer captured the rescue on camera, saying in recent years the area usually floods several times in the winter, but she’s never seen a rescue before.

“I think the highest was 2007,” said Langer. “That was the record, but we’re three inches shy of that. It’s high.”

The Coast Guard said they were able to rescue the woman before returning to the flooded home and rescuing four more people. The aircrew transported hem to Coast Guard Air Station Astoria to waiting emergency medical services. All individuals are reported to be in stable condition.

The Wahkiakum County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to remind residents to stay out of the flood waters.

Meanwhile, Langer said she’ll be staying at home until the water goes down.

“It’s already peaked and it’s starting to go down,” Langer said. “I can already see it going down a little bit. It usually takes about a day or two. It’s usually pretty quick moving through.”

