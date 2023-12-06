6-month-old Bernedoodle stolen along with dog walking van found safe, SF police say

By Dion Lim

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A Bernedoodle puppy stolen along with a pet walking van in San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood has been found safe, police said Tuesday evening.

This is video of the puppy being reunited with its family just a short time ago — you can see everyone is ecstatic.

The dog walking company says the walker at around 9:25 a.m. stepped away for a moment to pick up another dog, leaving 6-month-old Murray inside the van at California and Hyde streets.

Next thing she knew, a stranger was in the driver’s seat, taking off with Murray still inside.

“So today, one of my dog walkers was picking up dogs from our route. She stopped to pick up another dog. Murray was in the passenger side. And when she came out of the house, she saw the car driving down the street so she chased it, and was able to look inside the window and get a description of the person that stole the van,” said Julia Frink, the owner of the dog walking company.

SFPD says the van was found near the DMV at Baker and Hayes streets.

Police arrested a man in connection to the theft. Charges are pending the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

