Sylvester Stallone visits Philadelphia Museum of Art for inaugural ‘Rocky Day’

By Alicia Vitarelli

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Beloved actor Sylvester Stallone drew a record crowd to the steps he made famous at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Sunday.

It was all for Philadelphia’s first-ever “Rocky Day.”

On December 3, 1976, the first ‘Rocky’ film made its debut. The film franchise would go on to cement Stallone, aka Rocky, as an iconic Philadelphia legend.

6abc’s Alicia Vitarelli spoke with Stallone about the exciting and emotional anniversary.

“It has gone by in a blink,” Stallone said. “I haven’t done enough in Philadelphia, I really haven’t. I want to do more. This ‘Rocky Day’ has kicked it all off and it’s going to be a good time. I am going to give back to this city that has given me so much.”

As he greeted his many fans and spoke to the crowd, he wanted Philadelphia to know that the city inspires him.

“To all of you real-life Rockys, you live your lives on your own terms,” he said.

He compared Rocky Balboa’s journey and his own, to the climb of the 72 iconic steps at the art museum.

“To me, when you get up there, you feel like you can be the champion of your dreams,” he said. “But the real victory is never giving up and going the distance for yourself and your loved ones. Standing at the top, you are reminded that all things are possible. Keep punching.”

Over at the famous Rocky Statue, his friend and actor Chevy Chase joined him to mark the moment.

Roughly 4 million people visit his statue every year.

“This statue situation, I never thought it would come to such fruition,” Stallone laughed.

He also celebrated the grand opening of the new Rocky Shop.

It features the only official merchandise from the franchise, and it’s now officially open for business.

The shop is located at the base of the famous Philadelphia Museum of Art steps, and it’s open five days a week.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.