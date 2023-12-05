Jeep crashes into Fort Lauderdale home after driver loses control; 1 injured

By BRANDON BEYER, CAROLINA BORGES, ROBBIN SIMMONS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WSVN) — Chaos ensued on Monday morning when a driver lost control of her car, resulting in a collision with a house located at 2340 SW 36th Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident unfolded as the woman, behind the wheel of a yellow Jeep, veered off course, crashing into a fence before slamming into the residence.

Witnesses described the moment as a blur of bright lime green, accompanied by a thunderous crash that resonated like an explosion.

“I was sitting in the living room, I seen a bright, green blur go by my window and heard the crash, sounded like a bomb went off,” said one witness.

The Jeep reportedly lodged itself into a backyard apartment.

“When we arrived on-scene, the Jeep was fully into the back portion of the home,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Garett Pingol. “The woman was trapped inside of her vehicle. Crews were able to get in quickly.”

Despite being momentarily trapped, the driver was successfully extracted from the car and transported to Broward Hospital. The extent of her injuries remains unknown at this time.

Witnesses recounted additional damage several houses away, where the Jeep was reportedly parked before the crash. The vehicle left a trail of destruction, hitting a fence, a car, a mailbox, and ultimately colliding with the house.

“The car was there, and we were working inside, and we heard some noise,” mentioned another witness. “She came straight and hit the fence, and after that, she hit a car. She went all the way down there, she hit the mailbox, went straight, then all the way to the house.”

Officials have been contacted to establish whether the house is unsafe to live in.

No injuries inside the residence have been reported at this time.

The owner of the house, which is also an Airbnb, told 7News that on Sunday, eight to 10 people checked out the residence.

“Imagine if it was rented, somebody in the bedroom or the pool,” the owner said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing as police work to determine the sequence of events leading to the crash.

A similar incident happened in Tamarac where a surveillance camera caught another dangerous drive

It happened at Milano’s Bakery on the 7000 block of North University Drive, where a blue pickup truck hit the building and ended up in a storage room.

A man who works at a business next door describes the chaos.

“I thought it was a bomb or something, you know,” said Ecclesiastes Theophiv who works nearby. “It was that loud.”

Initially, there was a fear of a chemical leak, but a hazardous materials crew gave the all-clear.

The driver in that case managed to get out on her own and was checked out at a hospital but is expected to recover.

