Hunter shoots another hunter in Westmoreland County

By MADELINE BARTOS

SOUTH HUNTINGDON, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a hunter shot another hunter in Westmoreland County, the Game Commission said.

Around 5 p.m. Friday near State Hill Road in South Huntingdon Township, a hunter using a high-powered rifle from several hundred years away misidentified a target and shot, Warden Seth Mesoras said.

Another hunter was shot in the upper torso. At least check, he was in stable condition.

No other details were released, but the shooting is under investigation.

Mesoras said hunting accidents have decreased over the years and hunting is safer now more than ever because of hunter education. Last year, Mesoras said there were 18 shooting incidents involving hunters in Pennsylvania.

Deer hunters everywhere are required to wear a minimum of 250 square inches of fluorescent orange material on their head, chest and back combined, visible from 360 degrees, at all times during the firearms deer season. The Game Commission also recommends nonhunters who might be afield during deer and other hunting seasons wear orange as well.

All first-time hunters and trappers have to complete a basic program before they can buy hunting or trapping licenses.

The Game Commission says the National Deer Association regularly ranks Pennsylvania at the top for hunter density. In 2021, there were 14.4 hunters per square mile in Pennsylvania. Only three states — New York, Wisconsin and New Jersey — hit double digits. There’s expected to be similar crowds this year.

The statewide firearms deer season started on Nov. 25 and runs through Dec. 9.

