East Haddam firefighters adopt kitten they rescued from house fire

By Rob Polansky

Click here for updates on this story

EAST HADDAM, Connecticut (WFSB) — A kitten rescued from a house fire by the East Haddam Fire Department is heading to a new home, courtesy of its rescuers.

Firefighters Eric Walker and Michelle Forbes adopted the kitten, which they named “Soot,” the department said.

Soot was rescued from a burning home on North Moodus Road on Nov. 30.

Firefighters were called to the home just before 9 a.m. When they arrived, they said they found fire and smoke showing from the second floor.

“A quick, aggressive interior attack of the fire was conducted by interior crews, essentially saving the structure,” the department posted to social media. “Firefighter Brian Duhaime rescued several animals from the structure. No civilian or fire personnel injuries were reported.”

Among the pets that were rescued was the kitten, which was not breathing at the time.

Pet CPR was administered by firefighters, which saved the kitten’s life.

Firefighters, including Forbes, then brought the kitten to Pieper Memorial Veterinary Clinic for further evaluation.

Over the weekend, the department posted that Soot was going home.

“Outstanding job to all,” said Chief Brian Auld, East Haddam Fire Department. “I’m proud of all of you.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.