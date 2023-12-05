Crowbar-wielding man vandalizes at least 30 cars in Koreatown

By MATTHEW RODRIGUEZ

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — A crowbar-wielding man vandalized over two dozen cars in Koreatown Monday afternoon.

It happened for about three hours between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. In that time span, the suspect smashed the bodies and windows of cars parked in the area around Fourth and Seventh Street as well as Westmoreland Boulevard and Virgil Avenue. One of the victims said it would cost $300-400 to replace her back window. The man also smashed her side mirror.

“I was like, in tears. I was very frustrated,” victim Mileena Sosa. “It’s very concerning that, like, I don’t even feel safe to walk around the environment.”

Detectives did not locate the suspect. They described him as an adult man, wearing a gray “Dallas” sweater, black pants, black slippers and carrying a green bag. Officers believe he has been hostile towards bystanders in the past.

Authorities urged anyone with information to contact detectives at (213) 382-9370. Anyone who wishes to stay anonymous should call LA Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

