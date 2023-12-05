CRIME Woman sentenced to 3 years in prison for throwing puppy from car during police chase

By Web Staff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman accused of throwing her puppy out of a stolen car going 60 mph was sentenced to a three years stayed in prison.

Raylean Gurneau was convicted in August of felony overwork/mistreatment of animals and placing a fake 911 call.

Ramsey County sheriff’s deputies were pursing suspects in a stolen truck on Interstate 694 in Arden Hills in late January when they noticed a small white puppy being tossed from the car’s back passenger door.

Gurneau was arrested at the scene after deputies performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle. Two other suspects fled the truck and another suspect was arrested along with Gurneau.

Charges say Gurneau called 911 and reported a fake carjacking to “divert law enforcement resources” and was showing signs of an overdose when she was arrested. She was given Narcan and taken to the hospital.

After the arrests, deputies went back and searched for the puppy, but found nothing as nighttime temperatures dropped to negative 8 degrees. The next morning, they went out again — this time with drone— and found the dog alive in a snowbank.

Gurneau reached a plea agreement, agreeing to serve a stayed prison sentence of three years followed by three years probation.

