‘Voice of the Chiefs’ Mitch Holthus misses first game in 30 seasons, tests positive for Covid-19

By Melonne McBride

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Mitch Holthus, the “Voice of the Chiefs,” announced through his X account that his 30 seasons is now interrupted due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Just before the Kansas City Chiefs-Green Bay Packers game began, Holthus posted, stating he tested positive on Friday morning.

“2023 protocol calls for 5-day quarantine,” Holthus posted.

Holthus began calling Chiefs games in 1994, being dubbed as the “Voice of the Chiefs,” and has never missed a Chiefs game since.

“So 30-season, 503-game NFL streak gets interrupted-and counting my college work prior-43 seasons without miss until tonight.”

In his X post, Holthus alluded to trying to figure out a way to continue his 503-game streak, however, it seems no idea was able to safely come to fruition.

“I appreciate EVERYONE who spent most of the day Friday trying to figure out how I could broadcast this game 2020 studio style & if it was home game could maybe have had isolated booth. But no way to pull it off on road-and would NEVER put ANYONE in that travel party in jeopardy,” Holthus posted.

Holthus ended his message stating that he intends to start a new streak next week.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.