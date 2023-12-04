Michigan woman’s donated Christmas tree brings ‘magic into the city’

By Lauren Piesko and Emily Keinath

BAY CITY, Michigan (WNEM) — Downtown Bay City is officially ready for Christmas and it’s all thanks to one local woman.

“My Uncle Jim, who has Jim’s Tree Farms, he gifted [the tree] to me. So, it was maybe two feet tall, if that, and it was planted in the backyard It took 29 years, but this is what it looks like today, and I said, ‘This would be great for the city!’” said Sue Grzegorczyk, a Bay City resident.

Grzegorczyk has waited two years, but now she finally gets to see her tree lit up for Christmas in Wenonah Park.

The massive blue spruce stands at 40 feet tall, which is half the size of this year’s Rockefeller Christmas tree in New York.

“And the crane took it up and it flew over the air, over the houses, over the trees, and it was quite a sight to see,” Grzegorczyk said.

Transporting the tree to downtown was no easy task, as this is Bay City’s biggest tree yet!

Grzegorczyk made it more fun for volunteers by personally providing cinnamon rolls and hot chocolate in the morning and a hot dinner for everyone at night.

“In the evening I said, ‘You know what? You didn’t have time to cook? Here’s a rotisserie chicken.’ And they took it home, they were so excited that they had something warm to eat after that cold day,” Grzegorczyk said.

“Another big thank you to Sue and her family. It was just, it was great to see her so involved and all the extra work that she did to, you know, just bring the magic into the city,” said Kellie Rupp, marketing director for downtown Bay City.

Grzegorczyk had the honor of plugging in the lights at the tree lighting ceremony, the day after Thanksgiving. She said it warmed her heart to see so many people show up for it.

“I just think it’s extra special because our tree always comes from somewhere in Bay City. Just the smiles at the end of the night is worth all the hard work that goes into getting the tree in town and lit,” Rupp said.

Grzegorczyk said she was proud to have donated the tree.

“I was happy for Bay City to see so many people here. It was a great crowd, it was cold, they were all dressed to be warm. And I was so proud that this tree came from the backyard of where I live on Hampton Street,” she said.

