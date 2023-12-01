Freeway shooting in Stockton leads to human trafficking arrest, CHP says

By Nijzel Dotson

STOCKTON, California (KCRA) — The California Highway Patrol arrested a man after a car with two people inside, including a female human trafficking victim, was shot at on Interstate 5 in Stockton last week.

According to CHP, the shooting happened Nov. 24 on southbound I-5 near French Camp Road around 1 a.m.

CHP said investigators went to the scene and found a Honda sedan with front and rear damage from a collision, as well as bullet holes. Inside the vehicle was a wallet and cellphone.

The wallet had identification inside of it that matched the registered owner of the vehicle, CHP said.

CHP also said the phone belonged to a female who was known by local law enforcement.

The owner of the Honda, a male, was found by the Stockton Police Department at a nearby park while investigators were still at the scene, according to CHP.

He gave a statement to CHP investigators and said he was transporting a female passenger when he began being chased by another vehicle, which was later discovered to be a black Audi SUV.

Shots were fired at the Honda during the chase but the owner did not suffer any gunshot wounds.

Video surveillance and evidence from inside the Honda were used to identify possible suspects.

CHP said the female passenger, the suspect vehicle and two suspects who were in the Audi at the time of the incident were identified after several days of investigation.

The female passenger talked to CHP investigators and was determined to be a human trafficking victim. The person driving the Audi SUV at the time of the shooting on I-5 was identified as her trafficker.

Adonnis Taylor, who is on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS), was stopped by CHP while driving the Audi SUV on Nov. 29 and detained.

Taylor, 33, was arrested and has been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of attempted homicide and human trafficking.

The passenger in Taylor’s vehicle has been identified as 34-year-old Anthony Robinson Jr., who is also on PRCS, according to CHP.

He was arrested at his home for a PRCS violation after a search warrant was issued, CHP said.

