Deer runs through hallways at New Jersey elementary school
By Web Staff
TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WCBS) — There was a wild intruder at a New Jersey elementary school this week.
Toms River Police posted a video on Facebook showing a deer running through the hallways at Cedar Grove Elementary.
They say a resident witnessed the animal breaking through a glass window.
School was not in session at the time.
At one point, the deer got inside a classroom and jumped on top of a teacher’s desk.
Officers eventually opened a back door and the deer ran out.
It was not injured.
