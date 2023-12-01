Boaters rescued after small vessel sinks off Baker Beach in San Francisco

By DAVE PEHLING

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Two boaters were pulled from the water Thursday afternoon when their small vessel capsized and sank off Baker Beach in San Francisco, according to fire officials.

San Francisco Fire said they received their first call about the incident just before 12 p.m. with the caller reporting that a boat could be seen taking on water. Crews arrived at Baker Beach and saw the sinking 50-foot boat about 200 yards off the shore. Three rescue swimmers entered the water and swam to the vessel with rescue boards.

Rescuers found the boaters who had been ejected from the vessel, made contact and assisted them onto rescue boards. The rescue swimmers pulled the victims to a nearby SFPD boat that has also responded to the incident and helped get them onto the police boat.

The SFPD boat took the victims to the San Francisco Marina Yacht Harbor, where they were evaluated by SFFD paramedics. The vessel will need to be salvaged from where it sank, fire officials said.

