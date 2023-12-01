After St. Charles’ anti-migrant resolution fails, local couple patiently awaits Cuban migrants who plan to come live with them

By Jon Kipper

ST. CHARLES, Missouri (KMOV) — Heidi Sowatsky is patiently awaiting the arrival of Cuban migrants into her and her husband Bruce’s home.

So much so they’ve set up the two kids’ bedrooms and even bought them Christmas presents.

Heidi and Bruce met Ida around five years ago when Ida served as the couple’s tour guide through Havana. A quick friendship blossomed.

“I was so impressed with her knowledge; her mastery of English was incredible,” said Sowatsky.

And while the family could come as soon as this year, the process could take them up to three years to get to St. Charles.

“It’s discouraging, especially when you get your hopes up,” said Heidi Sowatsky.

This comes as the International Institute of St. Louis is working to bring migrants from four Latin American countries, including Cuba, to the United States using a new federal program.

Ida’s family – which includes her husband Adrian and their young kids Alma, age 6, and Adria, 21 months, decided to apply to become immigrants to the United States as the economy in Cuba continues to sink, and the oppressive Communist government makes even kids afraid of the police.

“She’ll say, ‘Mom, be quiet, the police might hear you,’ and it’s just a terrible way to live,” said Sowatsky.

But not everybody appears to want Ida’s family in St. Charles.

Just this week, St. Charles County Council voted 3-3 on a resolution that stated their belief that they don’t believe the same federal program that Ida’s family is using is constitutional. The resolution failed due to a tied vote and largely would have no real effect if it did pass.

“It’s about the federal government not following the constitution and the law,” said County Councilman Joe Brazil, who co-sponsored the resolution.

It’s a meeting that Heidi showed up to and spoke in opposition, something Ida’s family isn’t used to.

“She was in awe that I actually went to the council and said something, and I said, ‘this is the United States. I don’t fear challenging my councilman,’” said Sowatsky.

Brazil has a variety of concerns, including what the International Institute is doing to help the migrants. They plan on providing housing and a cell phone for up to three months to migrants that come to the region.

“Well, who’s going to pick up the slack after three months? Are we just going to turn these folks loose?” said Brazil at Monday’s council meeting.

Sowatsky said it’s on the sponsors to help the migrants financially.

“The sponsor is legally obligated to support them for two years,” said Sowatsky.

Others who spoke publicly in support of the resolution at the meeting said St. Charles has enough problems and is already becoming more congested, and there are just too many questions about the federal program to allow migrants to come to St. Charles.

State Senator Bill Eigel said he considers the migrants in this federal program to be illegal immigrants, something the country and region do not need.

“The unchecked tide of illegals in the United States leads to chaos in America,” said Eigel.

Brazil told First Alert 4 Wednesday he “doesn’t know yet” if the resolution will come back.

To make sure they can cover the finances for Ida’s family, Sowatsky said the federal government checked her family’s financial documents. The feds also required background checks for Heidi, Bruce and all of Ida’s family.

And once Ida’s family is approved, they must go through a few more steps, including arriving at a US international airport, where they would be interviewed by US Customs officials.

She said the family wants to come here for simple reasons such as better medicine and a more stable economy. And they’re willing to work to stay here.

“When I asked Adrian what kind of work do you want to do in the United States? He said, ‘I’m an immigrant; I’ll do anything.”

The program Ida’s family is using is still in federal court in Texas, and at some point in the next few months, we could get the judge’s decision. The judge could halt the program or allow it to continue, but it’s expected to be appealed regardless of the outcome.

