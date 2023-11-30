Woman accused of ‘porch pirating’ in Montgomery, enlisting help of 15-year-old

By Web Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WLWT) — The season of wonder is also the season of plunder for thieves known as porch pirates, who take advantage of the high volume of packages being delivered to homes this time of year.

Taylor Nicole Dibella, 23, is facing seven charges related to stealing packages from porches in Montgomery and Blue Ash.

She appeared in a Hamilton County courtroom for arraignment Tuesday after being arrested by Montgomery police, who said they have connected her to several local thefts.

Dibella also faces a charge because of who police said she enlisted to help her.

“Looks like the defendant is accused of soliciting a 15-year-old juvenile to help her go around to several residences and steal parcels off of porches,” said Assistant Hamilton County Prosecutor David Wood.

“These guys were traveling around following an Amazon delivery truck and basically snatched the packages off the front doorsteps as soon as they got done making the drop,” said Montgomery police Sgt. Ken Bertz. “Our third shift guys actually ended up being able to locate the suspect vehicle and made a stop on it, located a lot of the stolen packages and recovered a lot of stolen material.”

