VIDEO: 15 hospitalized after Florida ambulance is hit, rolls over while responding to emergency

By Averi Kremposky

MARION COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — Marion County Fire Rescue reported a vehicle crash involving an ambulance rollover on Tuesday morning.

A little before 9 a.m., MCFR units were dispatched to reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a MCFR Rescue, a pickup truck and a small bus at the intersection of SW 90th St. and SW 80th Ave.

According to reports, multiple 911 callers reported that the ambulance was hit and rolled over on its side while responding to a medical call.

Florida Highway Patrol said the ambulance was struck by the bus as the ambulance was crossing an the intersection and hit again by the truck.

A total of 15 patients were transported to local hospitals from the three vehicles. Those patients included two MCFR firefighters, 11 special needs students on the bus, the bus driver and the driver of the pickup truck.

MCFR says eight of the students were transported as a precaution, while three had minor injuries. Additionally, the firefighters were transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

MCFR said they would like to remind drivers to yield to emergency vehicles whose lights and sirens are on.

