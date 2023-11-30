Trespasser at Caltrain station in custody after hours-long standoff atop power pole

By CARLOS CASTANEDA

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A trespasser who climbed a power pole above a Caltrain station platform at Fourth and King Streets in San Francisco forced a halt to train service in and out of the station for hours Thursday morning before he voluntarily came down.

The city’s AlertSF system issued an alert about the incident just after 6 a.m. Caltrain workers said power was shut off to the powerlines; both inbound and outbound trains were stopped at the terminal station.

Caltrain said trains were departing from the 22nd St. station and SamTrans was providing bus service to the station

The unidentified trespasser, who appeared to be having a mental health crisis, was taken into custody at around 9 a.m. and was seen being taken away on a stretcher.

Caltrain said delays were still ongoing and advised travelers to use alternate routes. SamTrans buses were taking commuters from the Fourth and King station to the 22nd Street station where trains were arriving and departing.

