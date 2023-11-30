St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s office warning resident of potential phone scam

By Metia Carroll

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, Louisiana (WDSU) — The St. Tammany Parish sheriff’s office posted on their facebook, that they have received numerous calls regarding residents who have been contacted by phone concerning active or open warrants in their name.

The caller is stating they are trying to clear up an outstanding warrant or other legal matter and requests a payment to be made over the phone.

STPSO says they do not collect money or clear active warrants over the telephone and they do no request personal information over the phone.

STPSO says they are aware of the scam and report the call if you are scammed out of money.

