Police: Polk County teacher arrested, accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student

By Deanna Clement

HAINES CITY, Florida (WESH) — Haines City police said a math teacher accused of having an “inappropriate relationship” with a student was taken into custody Tuesday.

According to police, a witness notified officers, leading to an investigation.

The victim stated that 23-year-old Kevin Rodriquez-Febus contacted her through an online messaging app, and the two began a relationship in early 2023, police said.

According to Haines City police, Rodriquez-Febus admitted to the “inappropriate behavior” when speaking with detectives.

Rodriquez-Febus is facing charges of offenses to students by an authority figure.

Polk County School Board Superintendent Fred Heid spoke out after Rodriquez-Febus’ arrest.

“We trust them with our children, and anyone who takes advantage of such positions of authority has no place within our schools. We are moving forward with ending this person’s employment with Polk County Public Schools, and we will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement in their investigation,” Heid said in a statement.

Haines City police encourage anyone with information to call them at 863-421-3636 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 888-400-8477.

Editor’s note: Police sent a correction saying Rodriquez-Febus contacted the victim through an online messaging app and not Xbox.

