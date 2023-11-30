OPSO deputy recruit fired in connection with assault against detainee and smuggling contraband

By Metia Carroll

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Department terminated and arrested a deputy recruit for smuggling contraband into the Orleans Justice Center and his role in the assault of an OJC detainee.

Robert Simon, 55, was arrested after OPSO’s Internal Affairs Criminal Division conducted an arrest warrant Tuesday afternoon.

On September 9, OPSO says there was an altercation inside the OJC resulting in the stabbing of one male detainee.

The victim was treated for 13 wounds across his back,side, right arm and abdomen. Investigators were able to determine that Simon was present during the time of the altercation.

Investigators say Simon can be heard having a conversation with a medical provider employee providing details of the altercation and his response.

According to OPSO, Simon described having knowledge of the weapon prior to the altercation starting and stated he intentionally delayed calling for backing in an effort to allow the detainee to fight.

OPSO also says that Simon stated he knew the location of the “shank” and weapons used in the stabbing and told detainees if they produced the weapon he would not report them.

He described other incidents in which he placed “hits” on for detainees to engage in inmate on inmate violence.

Investigators says Simon also confessed to meeting with outside co-conspirators to bring illegal narcotics including suboxone and other unknown drugs in the the OJC in exchange for money on ten separate occasions.

Simon is being charged with 10 counts of malfeasance in office, 10 counts of introduction of contraband into penal institutions. He is also charged with aggravated second degree battery, malfeasance in office and Obstruction of Justice.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.