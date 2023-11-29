Teen charged with murder on juvenile petition in fatal stabbing at Southeast Raleigh High School

By WRAL Staff

Southeast Raleigh (WRAL) — Southeast Raleigh High School will be closed Tuesday after a fatal stabbing led to a student dying, another student being hospitalized and another student in custody.

Raleigh police have obtained a secure custody order for a 14-year-old juvenile suspect. The teen was charged with murder on a juvenile petition.

Police said the student who died was 15 years old. The other student who was hurt was 16. The suspect and victims were not identified.

The initial call to Raleigh police came in at 11:01 a.m., when a school resource officer called for EMS and backup, saying a student had been stabbed.

Eventually another student was found with injuries consistent with a stabbing.

Police said there was a fight involving several students, but they did not give the exact number involved.

Video taken by students shows multiple perspectives of the fight, which seems to have started outside the gymnasium and then spilled inside, with students following the fight as it unfolded.

“He’s losing consciousness right now. We’re in the main gym,” said a woman’s voice over law enforcement radio traffic.

A male’s voice can be heard saying, “Can you make sure the administrators put the school on lockdown?”

WRAL News sent Sky 5 to fly over the scene.

There were around a dozen police vehicles, as well as EMS and other first responders at the school, and yellow police tape was stretched across an entryway.

Cherelle McLaughlin is the mother of one of the students involved in the fight. She told WRAL News her son was acting in self-defense and claimed he was concerned for his safety at the school.

“I don’t believe he took the knife into school,” McLaughlin said. “I believe he got the knife from somebody in the school because he did not go to school with a knife. I dropped him off at school, he did not go to school with it.”

Her son is seen wearing a red hoodie at the beginning of a video capturing the fight. WRAL News made numerous attempts to reach the victim’s family, but could not reach them.

After the Code Red lockdown was lifted and students were dismissed for the day, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson and Wake County Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor provided an update.

Patterson said responding officers quickly secured the scene and rendered first aid before the two victims were transported to area hospitals.

“Sadly, one victim succumbed to his injuries,” she said.

Patterson said detectives are working to identify everyone involved in the altercation, and that it’s an ongoing investigation.

“This is a very unfortunate incident,” she said. “One that is very disturbing to us.”

During the press conference, Taylor said there’s nothing more important to him than the safety and well-being of students. He said they are working with local and state law enforcement, their security team and other agencies to conduct a full investigation – and will be transparent in their findings.

“We will continue to find ways to strengthen to safety and security of our schools,” Taylor said. “This is a tragedy for everyone involved.”

Many parents are wondering how a knife got on campus.

“We don’t use metal detectors,” Taylor said. “But we do have processes and protocols, where if there’s a reasonable suspicion a student has a weapon, we will search that student. That’s the extent of what we do at this point.”

There are also many parents questioning how this fight began in the first place.

“In the aftermath of today’s tragedy we will review all of our safety processes and protocols to determine what happened, what changes need to be made,” he said. “Following that review I will work with our board to pursue any additional improvement options that may prevent such actions of violence in the future.”

School officials pledge support for students Classes and after-school activities are canceled Tuesday to allow students, families and staff the “time and space to process today’s events.”

Families with students who need support are encouraged to call the front office at 919-856-2800 for assistance.

“Please know the student who passed away was a valued member of our school community, and we grieve this loss alongside his loved ones,” said a message to families on the school’s website.

Taylor says they are working to identify every resource possible to support students and staff as they process their grief.

In the days and weeks ahead, the district’s crisis team will be available to offer students as much support as possible. Staff from the district’s Employee Support and Wellness team will be on hand to support staff.

“I want to share my condolences with the family and loved ones of the victim. As a parent I cannot imagine getting that call, I just can’t. I offer my prayers for those affected,” he said. “However, most importantly, I pledge my resolve. School should be a safe haven for our students and staff.”

