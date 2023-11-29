Harvard University added to list of schools being investigated by Department of Education

By Jamy Pombo Sesselman

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Harvard University has joined the list of schools under investigation by the Department of Education’s Civil Rights unit.

Harvard has been the site of a number of pro-Israel and Pro-Palestinian protests since the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas and subsequent strikes in Gaza.

The Department of Education said earlier this month that it is investigating several schools, including Wellesley College, after receiving complaints about alleged incidents of antisemitism and Islamaphobia.

A Harvard university spokesperson responded to the investigation, writing in part, “We support the work of the Office of Civil Rights to ensure students’ rights to access educational programs are safeguarded.”

They’re the first investigations of this kind by the education department since last month’s terror attack on Israel.

The DOE has warned that when the investigations are complete, schools that don’t comply with the recommendations made by the department may risk losing federal funding.

