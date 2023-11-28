Police: Mother killed in Daytona Beach arson murder was found with 100 stab wounds

By Averi Kremposky

Click here for updates on this story

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (WESH) — The 30-year-old mother found dead in Daytona Beach after a house fire was stabbed 100 times, an arrest affidavit shows.

On Nov. 21, the Daytona Beach Police Department responded to a house fire on Beville Road around 11:47 p.m. According to the affidavit, the apartment was fully engulfed with flames and large plumes of black smoke were emitting from the windows and doors.

When fire rescue entered the building, they were able to locate three young children. A 10-month-old baby was pronounced dead at the Halifax Medical Center, and the other two children were transported to Shands Children’s Hospital in Gainesville.

Den’Jah Moore, who was pronounced dead on-scene, was found to be suffering from approximately 100 knife wounds in addition to severe burns, the affidavit reads.

Officials also noted in the affidavit that all four burners on the kitchen stove were turned on and had large amounts of miscellaneous burnt paper and a box located on top.

The State Fire Marshall investigator determined the fire was an intentional act and criminal in nature with two arson locations.

Police eventually tracked down and arrested Charles Ivy for the arson murder and arrested him the next day. He is currently being charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder, two counts of attempted felony murder and one count of arson.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.