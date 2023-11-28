Skip to Content
People rescued from sunroof after car drives into pool in Oklahoma City

By Brooke Withrow

    OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — People were rescued from a sunroof after a car drove into a pool in Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

On Monday, crews responded to a scene near West Hefner Road and North Rockwell Avenue where a car was submerged in a swimming pool. Officials said several people in the car were rescued through an open sunroof.

Firefighters and police were treated because they were wet and needed warmth. Divers were sent in to make sure no one else was in the pool.

Sky 5 flew over the scene Tuesday morning, showing that the car was still in the pool. The fenced-in backyard is adjacent to businesses, and it appeared the vehicle crashed through the fence before going into the pool.

