Kansas City police say child found dead in alley near 10th and Grand fell from apartment building

By Connor Hills and Andy Alcock

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Police have revealed the cause of death for a child whose body was found in an alley mid-day Monday in downtown Kansas City.

On Tuesday, the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department confirmed that a “young male under 12 years old” is believed to have fallen to his death at an apartment building near 10th Street and Grand Boulevard.

Authorities told KMBC that surveillance footage confirms the child fell from the building.

After initially reporting the death as a homicide, police have since labeled the case as a suspicious death investigation. The department reaffirmed that classification after revealing the cause of death.

Police were called to the area just after noon on Monday. Responding officers were directed to the child who had been discovered in a nearby alley.

A public information officer with KCPD provided a few limited details regarding the incident on Monday.

“There’s definitely bodily trauma that can be contributing factors to the death,” KCPD Captain Corey Carlisle told KMBC 9. “We will rely on the expertise of the medical examiner to determine exactly what that trauma can consist of, whether it was used with a blunt instrument or weapon or whether it was caused by other means.”

It may take several weeks for investigators to get an official report from the medical examiner’s office and for detectives to follow up on other leads during the course of this investigation.

A second person was transported from the scene by EMS. Their identity and current condition are currently unknown, and any potential connection to the child’s death investigation remains unconfirmed.

No further information about the child will be released until their identity has been confirmed and family members have been notified.

Details regarding the circumstances leading up to the child’s death have yet to be released by law enforcement.

KCPD said there is no one in custody at this time and that there is no reason to believe there is an immediate risk to the public.

The case remains ongoing at this time. Any potential criminal charges will be referred to the Jackson County Prosecutors Office at the conclusion of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can do so by contacting the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

