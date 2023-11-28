Complaint claims state police lost impounded vehicle

By Nick Catlin

Click here for updates on this story

FARMINGTON, New Mexico (KOAT) — A New Mexico man claims his vehicle is missing after being impounded following his arrest.

Leo Lovato, 36, was arrested by New Mexico State Police on June 8 for several charges. State police then contacted Aztec Towing Service to impound his Cadillac Escalade SUV.

In the complaint, Lovato claims NMSP did an illegal search and seizure of his vehicle. Additionally, Lovato claims he was told by an officer it was held for evidence and should still be there, but it is now gone.

In return, Lovato wants to get either the $10,000 he paid for the SUV or be given another vehicle that is the same make and model, according to court documents. Lovato is currently an inmate at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility.

Lovato is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, driving with a revoked license and no vehicle insurance. He was found guilty of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle in 2018.

The jury trial for Lovato begins on Jan. 31, 2024.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.