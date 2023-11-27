Woman shot in hip after possible road rage shooting on highway exit ramp

By Danica Sauter

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot after a possible road rage shooting incident on the Harding Place exit ramp off of Interstate 24.

On Saturday afternoon, officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department were called to Linbar Drive and Eisenhower Drive, after a woman was shot in the hip.

She told police she was driving on I-24 East when she said she accidentally cut off another car taking the Harding Place exit.

The woman said the female suspect pulled up next to the victim’s car on the Harding Place ramp and that they started arguing, before the suspect flashed a pistol, shot into her car, and drove off.

The victim drove away west on Harding Place and pulled over at Linbar Drive and Eisenhower Drive.

The woman was taken to Vanderbilt with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is 25 to 30 years old and was driving a newer black sedan.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.