Man arrested after swinging sword near business

By Nijzel Dotson

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A man who was repeatedly swinging a sword around in south Sacramento on Sunday has been arrested, police said.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the man was approached by officers at the 2300 block of Florin Road just before 3 p.m.

Police said a nearby business was evacuated and a perimeter was set up in the area. It is unclear which business was evacuated.

The man with the sword refused to drop it and eventually, a crisis negotiation team arrived to communicate with him, according to police.

Police said the armed man was safely detained and has been arrested. He will be transported to jail.

