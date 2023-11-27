Horse breaks free from carriage, runs into parked cars

By WABC Staff

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) — A horse was on the loose Sunday after it broke free from its carriage driver.

Police say the horse ran into four parked cars while on the loose around 3 p.m. near 55th Street and 12th Avenue.

The trouble started when its carriage malfunctioned and the driver tried to fix it.

The horse became agitated and briefly dragged the driver, who suffered minor injuries.

The two police officers who caught the horse were off duty at the time.

