Car explosion leads to house fire

By Emily Pofahl

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A car caught fire and then exploded, leading to a house fire in Milwaukee on Saturday. No one was injured, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. in an alley near 8th Street and Scott Street.

Surveillance video obtained by WISN 12 News shows the car igniting.

Crystal Ebert said her mom, Christina Ebert, owns the home. She lives in the house with two grandkids and a disabled veteran.

“I grew up in this house. I brought my first son home to this house,” Crystal Ebert said.

Ebert said she’s thankful no one was hurt in the fire, but being displaced from the home is especially difficult because of the upcoming holiday season.

“All our Christmas memories for the last 30 years have been in this house. And now this year, the first year in 30 years, not here,” she said.

According to Ebert, the car belonged to a family friend. She thinks someone purposefully set the car on fire.

Surveillance video shows two people pull up next to the car earlier that same day around 3:30 p.m. The passenger gets out of the car, smashes in the window, and then peels off.

Hours later, at about 6:12 p.m., someone comes back and appears to smash another window.

At 6:14 the car catches fire, then explodes.

Sunday, glass and debris laid all over the pavement. The flames shot up the side of the house and made their way all the way to the roof.

Christina Ebert goes to church nearby at St. Peter Lutheran Church. She also works serving lunch to students at the church’s school.

“If there is any sort of ill will towards her or the family that’s a really sad thing and that’s really sad for our community and church family,” said William Dunn, pastor at St. Peter Lutheran.

“She is somebody who helps out in the community a whole lot. She helps out the school. Her grandkids are at the school,” Dunn said.

“Everybody knows her. People know that if you need a place to stay or you need clothes or you need something to eat, Tina will help you,” Crystal Ebert said about her mother.

The insurance company anticipates it will be six to nine months before Christina Ebert and her family are able to return to their home, according to Crystal Ebert.

Milwaukee police are investigating suspected arson.

The family has a GoFundMe to help with damage costs: gofundme.com/f/tina-ebert-and-her-family

