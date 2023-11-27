Baseball team helps in search for Vietnam War soldier

By Sean MacKinnon

RALSTON, Nebraska (KETV) — A Ralston youth baseball team joins two brothers in their search for a long-lost soldier.

Staff Sgt. Manuel Puentes was last seen in Vietnam after his platoon was ambushed 52 years ago. He was shot in the foot but there’s never been confirmation of his death.

Now, the team is helping the family find closure.

The Ralston Tigers put the names of soldiers and veterans on the back of their jerseys. The players learn about their soldier and even do research and a presentation.

It’s inspired Easton Mahnks.

“Yeah it means a lot to me that they’re keeping us free while I’m able to come out here and just play baseball while they’re fighting for us,” Mahnks said.

That’s how he met Jose Puentes, whose brother Manuel went missing in action in Vietnam.

“I miss him, I love him, me and him were tight. He’s like my best friend,” Puentes said. “He was everything to me. Still is.”

Manuel’s name made it on a jersey and Puentes got involved with the team. He showed up to games, brought sunflower seeds for the boys and always told them about his brother.

Giving Mahnks an idea.

“He always talked about how he wanted to go to Vietnam so I’m like if we just make a fundraiser for him, we’d probably get there with all the support and community of our baseball team and now we’re there and he can go,” Mahnks said.

With $9,200 raised, they’re sending Puentes and his brother Carlos to Vietnam to look for Manuel.

“Every time I was there, they make sure that they mention our American heroes. So I think that kind of inspired Easton to really do something about it. I think it really hit his heart and so thankful for that so now I get a chance to go to Vietnam and look for my brother,” a choked-up Puentes said.

The brothers will do a two-week guided tour of the battle sites. They even have the exact coordinates of where Manuel was last seen, hiding behind a rock after getting shot in the foot.

“I can’t wait to go there. Maybe I’ll find him. Who knows,” Puentes said.

Best of all, Mahnks’ idea to make it happen forged a real friendship.

“For somebody that young to do something that amazing, it’s beyond words, man,” Puentes said.

“I show up to every parade with him and we can just talk for hours and hours about different things. Not even military stuff but just like bonding together…I just feel like family to him,” Mahnks said.

Puentes says even if he doesn’t find his brother, he hopes to finally have some peace.

If you’d like to help out, visit: gofundme.com/f/help-jose-find-his-mia-brother-in-vietnam

