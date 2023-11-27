B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP

By Todd Coyne

Click here for updates on this story

VANCOUVER, B.C. (CTV Network) — Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be disturbing to readers. Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Prince George RCMP officers attended a home where the boy was found suffering a gunshot wound on Oct. 12, the detachment said in a news release Monday. “The investigation revealed that the youth took his own life in response to online sextortion,” police said. Investigators are still working to identify a suspect in the case. In the meantime, officers are urging parents and caregivers to speak with their children about the dangers of chatting online with people they do not know. “While not every case of online sextortion will end in tragedy, the consequences of this kind of activity can follow a youth for their entire life, which needs to be something we talk about openly with our kids,” Prince George RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said. Reports of sextortion, in which someone extorts money or sexual favours from someone by threatening to reveal personal photos or evidence of their sexual activity, are on the rise in Prince George, according to police. The detachment says the activity is most prevalent with youths between 13 and 18 years old. So far this year, the Prince George RCMP has received 62 reports of online sextortion, surpassing the 56 reports received in 2022. Investigators say anyone who believes they are a victim of sextortion should immediately stop all communication with the perpetrator and not give in to their demands. Victims are advised to deactivate any online accounts used to communicate with the person and report the activity to caregivers or police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

ctvnews.caproducers@bellmedia.ca