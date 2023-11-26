Woman in custody after deadly road rage crash, police say

By Jennifer Bisram

NEW YORK (WLNY) — Police are investigating a deadly crash in the Bronx involving a car and moped.

Investigators say it happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday after a dispute between the drivers.

“The guy was on the floor, just a lot of blood, leg broken, and the lady was just on the floor too, crying, just scared and shocked. It was crazy,” witness Cesar Garcia said.

A road rage incident turned deadly Saturday.

“I was basically was on the phone with 911 until they arrived,” witness Ismael Ramon said.

Witnesses say a 28-year old woman behind the wheel of a red Honda Civic was speeding, intentionally driving the wrong way on Fox Street, and slammed into a 23-year-old man on a moped near Intervale Avenue in Longwood.

“There was a loud bang on the building. I’m on the third floor and I felt it,” Roman said.

We’re told the man was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. He has been identified as Robert Jimenez, of the Bronx.

“Everybody was just shocked,” Garcia said.

Police say the woman stayed on the scene and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Crime scene investigators remained on the scene Saturday night, gathering evidence and talking with witnesses as people who live in the neighborhood watched in disbelief.

“It was very dramatic, to be honest. It was very dramatic,” Roman said.

We’ve learned the woman was taken into custody. Police say this is now a homicide investigation.

