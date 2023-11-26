New details: Uber passenger shot, killed in targeted shooting

By Carmyn Gutierrez

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Police have identified the victim who was shot and killed Saturday while riding in the backseat of an Uber.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Stephen Rouse III, 26, was fatally wounded inside the vehicle while headed down Interstate 65.

Police said the Uber driver picked Rouse up at Citi Trends on Clarksville Pike at around 3 p.m. Saturday, with a destination of Madison. The driver told police a white Nissan Maxima was at the pickup location and began following them as they got onto the interstate,

The Maxima continued to follow as the driver approached the I-65 and I-24 exit and eventually pulled up alongside the Uber, according to police. Police said shots were fired from the Maxima into the backseat of the Uber, striking Rouse.

Police said the shooting was targeted.

The two vehicles separated at the split, and the Uber driver took Rouse to the hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

