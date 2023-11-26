Skip to Content
Inmate dies at jail, sheriff’s office says

    ATLANTA (WANF) — A 45-year-old inmate died at the Henry County Jail on Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

The inmate, identified as Neiro L. Hardeman of Atlanta, was found unresponsive during a routine headcount, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said despite immediate emergency medical efforts by deputies, Hardeman was pronounced dead.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, in collaboration with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit, is investigating the incident.

Hardeman was arrested on August 21, 2023, for felony probation violation, deputies said.

