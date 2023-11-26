Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Car crashes into motel lobby

By
Published 10:24 AM

By Jeramie Bizzle

Click here for updates on this story

    HARVEY, Illinois (WBBM) — Piles of rubble were left behind after a car crashed into the lobby of a Harvey motel overnight.

The crash happened at the Beacon Motel near 160th and Wood Streets.

A witness who works at the motel says she felt the impact while in another room.

“Suddenly a car came flying through our living room which is attached to the motel, and it felt like an earthquake because everything started moving,” she said.

So far, there haven’t been any reports of injuries.

It’s not clear what caused the car to crash.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content