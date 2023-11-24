Man injured, $50K in damage after Waukesha fire

By Stephen Cohn

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WISN) — A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a Thanksgiving day fire in Waukesha.

According to fire officials, crews received a call around 4:30 p.m. for smoke coming from second-floor windows near Oakland and Arcadian avenues.

Officials said they found the man inside the building and removed him from the second-floor apartment.

He was taken to Waukesha Memorial Hospital with what crews called “life-threatening injuries.”

Damage from the fire was estimated at $50,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

